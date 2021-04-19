The World Needs More Pastel Cars

Life is simply too short to live in grayscale, no matter what any of those ‘the most popular car colour is once again silver’ studies claims. In fact, it’s about damn time we even start moving past bright primary colours. It’s time for some soft, beautiful pastels. And Aston Martin totally gets it.

I truly wish I was rich so I could book myself a flight to California, since this summery collection is exclusive to Aston Martin Newport Beach. I wish I also knew like three things about fashion so I could coordinate my outfit to my brand new robin’s egg blue convertible. I have neither money nor style, so I must simply appreciate this Aston collection from afar.

There are five different options here, each of which you can explore in detail on the Aston Martin Newport Beach website. You’ll have your pick of a Vantage, a Vantage Coupe, a DBX, a DB11 V8, or a DB11 Volante. All fine choices on a regular day, all simply more appealing with a delicate shade.

Image: Aston Martin Newport Beach

I have to admit that the colour on the DBX is just phenomenal. Aston Martin calls it Vibrant Coral, and it is the exact colour that I intend to paint my future office space, much to my husband’s chagrin. I can’t say that I’m much of an SUV fanatic, but I can definitely see a very high-class mum opting for a pink DBX to make a statement in a school drop-off line swarming with bland grey SUVs. You know, just to flex.

Image: Aston Martin Newport Beach

Image: Aston Martin Newport Beach

The Vantages both get different shades of purple, with the 2021 Vantage Coupe painted Ultra Violet. You can also nab a convertible if you want to feel the wind in your hair, which is accompanied by a gorgeous Cardamom Violent colour. Either is a great option, but the Coupe is going to give you a hell of a lot more power.

Image: Aston Martin Newport Beach

Image: Aston Martin Newport Beach

Which brings us to the blues decking out the pricey DB11s. The V8 coupe gets the Butterfly Teal colour, while the convertible Volante is painted in Clear Water.

If you haven’t picked up on the theme, the convertibles are lighter than the coupes, which are a little more vibrant.

Now I just need some Regular Joe brands to realise that the luxury of a beautiful pastel need not come with a hefty price tag.