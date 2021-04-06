The Sesame Street Documentary’s Heartwarming Trailer Is Sweepin’ Those Clouds Away

It is truly the golden age of documentaries about classic PBS children’s series. Following on the cosy heels of Won’t You Be My Neighbour?, about Mr. Rogers’ Neighbourhood, comes the wonderfully named Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, chronicling the creation of the beloved, long-running, and revolutionary TV show.

Based on Michael Davis’ book of the same name, Street Gang interviews 20 cast and crew members about making Sesame Street back in 1969, which basically invented educational TV programs. The documentary looks absolutely delightful, with loads of archival, behind-the-scenes footage, including of Jim Henson. But what’s really interesting is how political the show was from its inception, focusing on themes of inclusion and representation, based on co-creator Joan Ganz Cooney’s involvement with the civil rights movement. It’s a large part of the reason Sesame Street has been so impactful over the half-century it’s been on the air.

Street Gang will be in select theatres shortly, premiering April 23, but will be available on VOD on May 7.