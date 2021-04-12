The Live-Action Powerpuff Girls TV Show Debuts the New Powerpuff Women

It is time to put away our childish things, and those things must include Craig McCracken’s beloved 1998 animated series The Powerpuff Girls. Luckily, you should hopefully be able to pick up Powerpuff, an upcoming live-action series about young superheroes as adults — whom you meet see below.

Image: The CW

As Deadline reports, from left to right, that’s The Descendants and minor Agents of SHIELD baddie Dove Cameron as hyper-joyful Bubbles in blue; major Agents of SHIELD hero Chloe Bennett as team leader Blossom in red; and Broadway star Yana Perrault as the bad-attituded Buttercup in green.

There have been some off, if not outright concerning reports of what the Powerpuffs might be wearing as heroes (it’s a spoiler, but click this link for more), but these outfits aren’t sounding any alarm bells for me. They’re dressed reasonably, and I love Perrault’s interpretation of Buttercup having close-cut, possibly dyed-green hair — it feels extremely true to the character.

We’re still waiting to see what the recently cast Nicholas Podany as Joseph “Jojo” Mondel, Jr. will look like, which should be extremely interesting if not outright hard to pull off, given that he’s the son of a sentient ape with an exposed brain who spent his life trying to defeat the Powerpuff Girls. On the other hand, Scrubs’ Donald Faison as Professor Utonium and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum should be much simpler challenges.

Right now, Powerpuff is only shooting its pilot, at which point the CW will decide whether to order it to series — so the show is by no means definitely getting made. But if there’s anyone who can save the world from entering a dark, Powerpuff-less future, it’s Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.