The Live-Action Gundam Movie Taps Jordan Vogt-Roberts to Direct and Heads to Netflix

It would seem the director behind the long-in-limbo Metal Gear Solid movie saw one Japanese parallel for nuclear war and decided “no, there must be more.”

Netflix has announced that Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct Legendary’s adaptation of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. Oh and also, it’s a Netflix production now.

Grab your Mobile suits! Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been set to direct and produce Legendary’s first-ever live-action feature film version of Sunrise’s GUNDAM for Netflix. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 12, 2021

Vogt-Roberts — who is also purportedly directing Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake in the adaptation of the beloved tactical espionage action game series Metal Gear — is directing the script from Saga co-creator Brian K. Vaughan, which Legendary has been working on for the past few years.

First broadcast in 1979, the original Mobile Suit Gundam told the story of a young boy, Amuro Ray, a interstellar colonist swept up in the mechanised war between the forces of the Earth Federation and the seceding space colony known as the Principality of Zeon. Piloting the titular Gundam RX-78-2 — an experimental mecha designed in part by Amuro’s father as a secret weapon — Amuro’s battles against Zeon and the ace general Char Aznable helped start off a multimedia franchise empire that has included over 30 anime series across multiple timelines, movies, and of course, an army of small plastic model kits.

We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s plans for Gundam as and when we learn them.