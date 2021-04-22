The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Kids Are Not All Right in the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Trailer

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 49 mins ago: April 23, 2021 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:cinema of the united states
colin trevorrowcreative worksdinosaurs in jurassic parkenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmsgenetic engineering in fictionimax filmsio9jurassicjurassic parkjurassic worldnetflixproduction of jurassic worldsteven spielberg and colin trevorrowwu
The Kids Are Not All Right in the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Trailer
Damn dinos everywhere! (Image: Netflix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Has anything ever gone right on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous? Just when the kids think they’ve finally found a way off the island, a storm pulls them back toward the danger. Unable to leave, they’ll discover that Dr. Wu didn’t just make the Indominus Rex. He made something even worse.

That’s the set-up for the latest season of animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which drops on Netflix May 21. The 10-episode season picks up where season two left off and continues the canonical story of the Jurassic World franchise as a whole. Since the show is produced by the team behind all the Jurassic films, including Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow, everything that happens here also happens in the world of the films. So sit back, tie your seatbelt in a knot, and watch the new trailer.

Hot take but maybe Dr. Wu was not a good guy.

We’ll find out what he was cooking up (literally) when season three of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous hits Netflix May 21. And since the new Jurassic World movie, Dominion, is still a year away — currently, it’s scheduled for release on June 10, 2022 — this is your best bet for dino-action in the meantime.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.