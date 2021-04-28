The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Quietly Dropped Early In Australia

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 2 hours ago: April 28, 2021 at 7:07 pm
Filed to:the handmaids tale
The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Quietly Dropped Early In Australia
Things are getting even more intense on The Handmaid's Tale. (Photo: Hulu)
Earlier today Hulu dropped the first three episodes of new season of The Handmaid’s Tale early in the U.S. And Now it’s landed early in Australia on SBS On Demand, too.

While SBS originally advertised that season four of The Handmaid’s Tale would land on February 29 (that’s tomorrow) it quietly went live on Wednesday evening.

“Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand with the first three episodes fast-tracked from the US on Thursday 29 April. Remaining episodes then available weekly,” the SBS website originally said.

Apparently not!

This is great news for die hard fans who are keen to know what’s truly awful shit June (Elizabeth Moss) will have to suffer this season.

Here’s the official description of the season:

In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

And you can watch the trailer here. It teases a few cool things, like a reunion between June and her husband Luke and a possible reckoning for Serena Joy.

You can catch the start of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on SBS On Demand.The show has already been renewed for a fifth season

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

