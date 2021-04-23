The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Friday Gif Party Celebrates the Oscars, Starting With Isaac

Published 1 hour ago: April 24, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:academy awards
Gif: Lucasfilm
The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be held this Sunday, April 25. Given the pandemic, they’re going to be weird since so few movies made it to theatres, but they’ll also be bad, since the Academy is demanding nominees come in person to accept their awards. So let’s screw those Oscars, and celebrate the good ones instead.

Feel free to post gifs of the Grouch, De La Hoya, or Wilde (does Oscar Wilde have gifs?), but in my mind this is a party chock full of Oscar Isaacs. Poe Dameron. Duke Leto Atreides. Apocalypse. Llewyn David. The non-fictional Oscar Isaac. Just tons of Oscar Isaacs, floor to ceiling Oscar Isaacs, Oscar Isaacs as far as the eye can see. Let me go ahead and get the obvious/best one out of the way:

Gif: Film4/DNA Films Gif: Film4/DNA Films

Oscars bad. Oscar Isaac good. Now let’s party.

