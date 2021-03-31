The Flash Has Cast Another Major DC Speedster

You’ll have to wait a little longer for Venom 2. Get a tiny little taste of more The Suicide Squad footage. The cast of Lucifer shares their thoughts as the show wraps production. Plus, Teen Titans Go! recruits an old foe for a new Easter special. Spoilers, Go!

Trouble

Deadline reports Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures is partnering with Spire Animation Studios on Trouble, an animated feature following Jax, “a 13-year-old who gets in trouble with his family, and is swept into a parallel reality known as the World of Trouble. Embarking on a whimsical adventure within this bizarre and fantastic world of chaotic adolescence, he makes new friends, reflects on his character and learns the value of self-forgiveness, all while trying to figure out how to get out of trouble, and get back home.”

Moloch

Deadline has our first look at director Nico van den Brink’s Moloch, a horror film concerning Betriek who “lives at the edge of a peat bog in the North of the Netherlands. When she and her family are attacked by a random stranger one night, Betriek sets out to find an explanation. The more she digs, the more she becomes convinced that she is being hunted by something ancient.” Here’s the first image.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Additionally, Andy Serkis’ Venom sequel has also been pushed back a week and will now reach theatres on September 24, 2021. [Comic Book]

The Suicide Squad

The Polka-Dot Man visits a club in a new TV spot for The Suicide Squad.

4400

Deadline reports Joseph David-Jones (Arrow) and newcomer Khailah Johnson have joined the cast of the CW’s upcoming reboot of The 4400, now simply titled 4400. David-Jones will play Rev Johnson “who was raised in a powerful and affluent church family and disappeared in the 1990s” and is described as “a man of true faith and compassion accustomed to the power and clout afforded by his position.” Johnson has been cast as Ladonna, “a high maintenance Miami party girl who disappeared on her 21st birthday. While she at first comes across as spoiled and vapid, she will end up tapping into her own potential in ways she never expected.”

The Flash

TV Line reports Jordan Fisher has been cast as Bart “Impulse” Allen — “the fastest teenager on the planet and Barry and Iris’ future son.” According to an official character description, “Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behaviour” will leave “a stunned Barry and Iris” with “their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet!”

Meanwhile, Cisco and Chester travel back in time to 1998 in the trailer for next week’s episode — “The One With the Nineties.”

Lucifer

Filming has officially wrapped on the sixth and final season of Lucifer.

And that is a wrap on #Lucifer. Thanks everybody. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 30, 2021

Home and looking at the @ThankYouLucifer posts… and all I keep thinking is thank YOU. For being the most important part of it all. ????❤️ — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 30, 2021

Supergirl

Supergirl’s creators revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Kelly Olsen (played by Azie Tesfai) will be taking over her brother’s gig as Guardian in the upcoming season. “That [has] been our plan since the beginning of creating that role,” said co- showrunner Jessica Queller. “We just wanted to find the right context for it, and so it just evolved really beautifully in the context of the social justice stories we wanted to tell [in season 6].”

Alex puts a team together to pull Kara out of the Phantom Zone in the trailer for “A Few Good Women” — next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Teen Titans Go!

Finally, the Teen Titans battle a giant Marshmallow Peep in the trailer for this Saturday’s Easter Special.

Banner art by Jim Cook