The Djinn’s Spooky First Trailer Isn’t Granting Any Wishes

Published 53 mins ago: April 8, 2021 at 4:45 am
The Djinn’s Spooky First Trailer Isn’t Granting Any Wishes
Screenshot: IFC Films
Unless this young boy’s wish is to be torn apart by a demon.

This IFC Horror release is impressive in its simplicity: a dad (Rob Brownstein) leaves his mute son (Ezra Dewey) home alone for the night. The boy finds a mystical book somehow and casts the spell to summon a Djinn, hoping to have a wish fulfilled. Unfortunately, this Djinn is not of the friendly, charmingly Will Smith-ian variety, but a demon who appears to be very eager to murder the boy. Now the boy has to survive the night, alone.

It really seems like the bulk of the movie — which is co-written and co-directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell — will take place in one location and without much dialogue, which would definitely set it apart from IFC’s other horror fare. It might not work at all, but it gets kudos from me for creativity (assuming my assumption is not completely incorrect).

Also, if you’re wondering why the Djinn is a monster, not a traditional genie, it’s because the term also applies to traditional Islamic spirits such as “Ghūl (treacherous spirits of changing shape), ʿifrīt (diabolic, evil spirits), and siʿlā (treacherous spirits of invariable form)” who “delight in punishing humans for any harm done them, intentionally or unintentionally” according to the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

The Djinn can be summoned in theatres or on VOD starting May 15.

