The Best NBN Plans under $60 per Month

When it comes to NBN, sometimes you just want to bag a bargain. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan.

What if you just want to binge a little Netflix without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed?

While entry-level NBN plans aren’t quite as common as they used to be, there are still plenty of options if you’re looking for something cheaper. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

If you’re after a cheaper NBN plan, you may need to make some trade-offs. You’ll typically need to sacrifice your download speed, so we’re starting with NBN 25 plans. They’re the easiest way to get an NBN plan under $60.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free so you can leave whenever, and it also comes with a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy within your first fortnight, Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees. You won’t get a refund if you’ve bought a modem through Tangerine, but the telco’s modems are unlocked and will work with other providers.

SpinTel has a similar deal where you’ll pay $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95. This gets you a NBN 25 plan with unlimited data. If you’d prefer to stick to a sub-$50 price point after your discount expires, SpinTel also has a 100GB NBN 25 plan for $49.95 per month which could still be usable for those who don’t need too much data.

Superloop has its own discount on NBN 25 plans, where you’ll pay $54.95 for your first six months and $59.95 per month thereafter. This deal is available until July 31.

If you’re looking for a plan without timed discounts, it’s worth considering MATE where you’ll pay a flat $59 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by also signing up to one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 8GB.

If you’re interested in bundling, Vodafone is also worth considering. Vodafone currently has an unlimited NBN 25 plan for $55 per month for your first six months and then $65 per month thereafter.

That’s a bit pricier, but it also offers a 5% discount on your total monthly bill for every postpaid service on your account, up to a maximum of 20% with five services. This includes mobile, mobile broadband, and tablet plans. You’d want at least three services on your account to get your Vodafone NBN under $60 per month when your new customer discount expires.

NBN 50 plans under $60

You’ve got a smaller amount of plans to pick from if you’re looking for NBN 50, and in most cases, these plans are only this cheap thanks to promotional discounts that expire after your first six months. However, the majority of these plans are contract-free so you can always swap to another provider as soon as your discount runs out.

Tangerine is once again one of your cheapest options. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free, and offers the same 14-day risk-free trial as on its NBN 25 plan.

Belong has an unlimited data NBN 50 plan for $55 per month, but there’s a catch. While it’s technically an NBN 50 plan, your speeds are capped to 30Mbps. That’s a little bit better than NBN 25, but significantly slower than an NBN 50 plan – even during peak hours.

This plan requires committing to a 12-month contract, but Belong will add in $80 worth of mobile credit to use if you feel like changing phone plan too. If you’d prefer to go contract-free, you can pay $60 per month instead. You’ll also need to pay a $60 modem fee.

SpinTel has its own promotional discount, offering $59 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. When you exclude discounts, that’s pretty much the cheapest NBN 50 plan around. Better yet, SpinTel now reports typical evening speeds of 50Mbps on NBN 50 plans, meaning you should never experience congestion.

Superloop follows with $59.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter. It also reports typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

You could also consider Internode, where you’ll pay $59.99 per month for your first six months, and $79.99 per month thereafter. You’ll need to commit to a six-month contract to get Internode’s plan, however.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.