The Best NBN 100 Plans, As Rated By Gizmodo Readers

Choosing a new NBN plan can feel overwhelming at times. But if you’re looking for a simple starting point, it can pay to get an idea of what everyone else is buying.

With that in mind, here are the five most popular NBN 100 plans according to Gizmodo readers.

We calculate popularity based on what plans Gizmodo readers click on in stories we write about NBN plans and through the Gizmodo NBN plan comparison tool.

Popularity data is based on the last seven days and is accurate as of April 13.

Best NBN 100 plans: Spintel

SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan currently sits at the top the popularity chart, and it’s easy to understand why.

You’ll pay just $74 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter for a plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Even at full price, that’s over $10 per month cheaper than what you’re looking at for any non-discounted plan that can match those speeds.

SpinTel’s NBN plans are completely contract-free, so you’re always able to leave once the discount runs out or if a different deal takes your fancy.

Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband follows up in second place with its NBN 100 / 40 plan. You’ll pay $89 per month for your first six months, and $109 per month thereafter when you use the promo code FAST20. Aussie reports typical evening speeds of 99Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

If you don’t need 40Mbps of upload speed, you can always go for Aussie’s NBN 100 / 20 plan which will set you back $89 per month for your first six months, and $99 per month thereafter. This one requires the promo code FAST10 instead.

Aussie’s NBN plans are all contract-free.

Best NBN 100 plans: Telstra

Next up is Telstra, where you’ll pay $90 per month for your first six months and $110 per month thereafter. As with SpinTel, Telstra reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

Telstra is currently waiving its $99 connection fee for anyone who signs up online, and will also throw in a three-month free subscription to Binge. Telstra NBN plans also include 4G backup in case your connection carks it with download speeds of up to 25Mbps.

While Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your two-year term.

Superloop

Superloop follows with its own NBN 100 deal, offering typical evening speeds of 90Mbps for $74.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter.

If you’ve got an FTTP premise or are lucky to be part of the 70% or so of HFC customers who can support NBN 250 plans,

Superloop will also give you a free bump up to the NBN 250 speed tier for your first three months. After your three months are up, you’ll be dropped back to NBN 100.

Superloop NBN plans are contract-free.

Tangerine

And rounding out the top five is Tangerine, which currently has multiple promotional discounts going on its NBN 100 plans.

Firstly, you’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter.

And if you use the promo code WHISTLEOUT30, you’ll get a $30 discount on your first month. This means your initial bill will be just $44.90.

In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine NBN plans also come with a two-week risk-free guarantee.

If you’re not happy within your first fortnight, you can leave and get a full refund of your plan fees.

Modem fees won’t be refunded if you picked up a new device through Tangerine, but all hardware sold through the telco is unlocked.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.