The Best Congestion Free NBN Plans

Telcos have become a lot bolder with typical evening speed claims lately. Telstra and Optus are now advertising congestion free NBN plans that actually match the speed tier. So NBN 100 plans will actually hit 100Mbps. This means these plans shouldn’t see any slowdown, no matter what time of day.

Before we take a look at which providers are part of the congestion free club, and what their plans look like, it is important to note that individual circumstances can prevent you from achieving the speeds advertised.

Factors like in-home wiring and your equipment can all impact your download speeds, and FTTN connections need to be within 400m of a node to even have a shot of achieving NBN 100 speeds. Sadly, some FTTN connections can’t even get full NBN 50 speeds.

But individual circumstances aside, here are the telcos currently offering ‘congestion free’ plans for NBN 50 and NBN 100.

Congestion free NBN 50 plans

There are now seven providers advertising NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps: Dodo, SpinTel, Superloop, Aussie Broadband, iPrimus, Optus, and Telstra.

Dodo is the cheapest of these: you’ll pay $58.90 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter. Dodo does however make you buy the modem it’s ranging unless you commit to a 12-month contract. This will set you back an extra $120 upfront.

SpinTel is up next at $59 per month for your first six months, and $65 per month thereafter. SpinTel is the best value option here; even at full price, it’s cheaper than a lot of discounted plans. SpinTel’s plan is contract-free.

Optus and Telstra are on the pricier side of the congestion free club, but both come with 4G backup which may be a useful perk for some.

Optus will set you back $75 per month, but you’ll be hit with a $99 setup fee. If you leave within your first 36 months, you’ll play a prorated modem fee. This is equivalent to $7 multiplied by the number of months left in your three-year term.

Optus’ NBN plans also include a subscription to Optus Sport.

Telstra will set you back $90 per month. In a similar vein, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equal to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your two-year term.

Telstra is currently throwing in a three-month free subscription to Binge with its NBN plans.

Congestion free NBN 100 plans

If you’re after an NBN 100 plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, your options are a little bit more limited. The providers currently reporting maximum speeds on the NBN 100 speed tier are SpinTel, Superloop, Optus, and Telstra.

SpinTel has the cheapest NBN 100 plan in this elusive category, charging $74 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter. Most other NBN 100 plans tend to cost at least $89 per month when you exclude timed discounts, but if you find a better deal, SpinTel’s plan is contract-free.

Superloop is up next at $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. If you’re lucky enough to have FTTP or HFC, Superloop will also give you a three-month free upgrade to NBN 250 if you connect before July 31.

Optus charges $95 per month for its NBN 100 plan, and as with its NBN 50 plan, you’ll get hit with a $99 setup and modem fee if you leave within your first three years. The modem fee is equivalent to $7 per month left in your term. This plan also includes an Optus Sport subscription.

Lastly, Telstra will set you back $90 per month for your first six months, and $110 per month thereafter. Once again, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equal to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your term.

This plan also gets you 4G backup with the included modem and a three-month free subscription to Binge with its NBN plans.

