Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Beams Aboard Its First Teaser

When we last left the intrepid, lower-ranked crewmembers of the USS Cerritos, Mariner’s secret had been exposed, Boimler had been promoted to Riker’s ship, Rutherford’s memory had been wiped, and Tendi had made a bad robot. Now that we’ve finally got a look at the next season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and clearly, the mission still isn’t going according to plan.

I’m not the biggest Trek guy, so I know I’m missing references, but that is Mariner in some anbo-jyutsu protective gear — anbo-jyutsu being a martial arts contest that is best described as “Space American Gladiators While Wearing Luke’s Training Mask From A New Hope.” I also know a Mugato when I see one, although I don’t have the faintest idea why. Happily, you don’t need to be a Trek fan to enjoy Jonathan Frakes playing Riker at his most deranged.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on August 12 on the Paramount+ streaming service. The first season was an utter delight, so when season two has been fully released, it’s definitely worth signing up for a free trial to binge it and then immediately quit the service.