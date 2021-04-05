The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Beams Aboard Its First Teaser

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 5 hours ago: April 6, 2021 at 4:33 am -
Filed to:brad boimler
creative worksdraftbrad boimlerio9jonathan frakeslower decksmariner sqrikerrutherfordsoft science fictionstar trekstar trek charactersstar trek lower deckstelevisiontendi
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Beams Aboard Its First Teaser
Boimler (Jack Quaid) has his troubles. (Screenshot: Paramount+)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

When we last left the intrepid, lower-ranked crewmembers of the USS Cerritos, Mariner’s secret had been exposed, Boimler had been promoted to Riker’s ship, Rutherford’s memory had been wiped, and Tendi had made a bad robot. Now that we’ve finally got a look at the next season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and clearly, the mission still isn’t going according to plan.

I’m not the biggest Trek guy, so I know I’m missing references, but that is Mariner in some anbo-jyutsu protective gear — anbo-jyutsu being a martial arts contest that is best described as “Space American Gladiators While Wearing Luke’s Training Mask From A New Hope.” I also know a Mugato when I see one, although I don’t have the faintest idea why. Happily, you don’t need to be a Trek fan to enjoy Jonathan Frakes playing Riker at his most deranged.

Lower Decks Is the Star Trek Show That Got Its Finale Right This Year

Lower Decks Is the Star Trek Show That Got Its Finale Right This Year

This year has already given us two brand new Star Trek shows, with a returning third imminently on the way. But of the two that have now come on gone — Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks — only one’s grand finale managed to temper gleeful nostalgia with...

Read more

Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on August 12 on the Paramount+ streaming service. The first season was an utter delight, so when season two has been fully released, it’s definitely worth signing up for a free trial to binge it and then immediately quit the service.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.