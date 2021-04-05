The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Star Trek: Discovery’s Season 4 Teaser Sees Burnham Take Command

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 3 hours ago: April 6, 2021 at 6:52 am -
Filed to:creative works
draftstar trek discoveryio9michael burnhammirror universesoft science fictionstar trekstar trek discoverytelevision seriestelevision showsthe vulcan hellounited federation of planets
Star Trek: Discovery’s Season 4 Teaser Sees Burnham Take Command
OH YEAH NEW UNIFORMS (Screenshot: Paramount+)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

In the season three finale of Star Trek: Discovery, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finally received her much-deserved promotion to captain. But now that she’s in charge, she’s the one who’s going to have to keep the Discovery together…and its crew alive.

Martin-Green revealed the trailer during today’s First Contact Day virtual panels, which are available to view on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel. (Editor’s Note: Sadly, this content is not yet available to view in Australia. Check back in later!)

Here’s the impressively vague official “summary” for season four: “Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

Seeing as they’ve fought the Mirror universe, evil A.I.s from the future, and space pirates, there’s still a lot of classic threats for the Discovery to come across, and since they’re still in the far Trek future of the 32nd century, presumably there are plenty of new threats, too. I will say find the phrase “hopeful future” rather reassuring — that’s something it feels like Star Trek has been missing for a while.

Star Trek: Discovery returns for its fourth season later this year on Netflix in Australia.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.