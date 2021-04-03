Star Trek Celebrates First Contact Day Decades Early With New Panels and Marathons

April 5 — 42 years from now — it’s “First Contact Day” in the Star Trek universe. It’s the day that, give or take some attempted intervention by the Borg, humanity’s Zefram Cochrane meets Vulcans for the first time, catapulting humanity into a galactic standard way beyond Earth. To mark the momentous day, we can expect…some news?

On Monday, Star Trek’s official website and CBS will host an all-day marathon and panels covering the franchise’s past and future. For viewers in the United States, celebrations kick off at 12 p.m. Eastern, with a marathon of greatest hits from across each iteration of the franchise.

Here’s the full list:

Star Trek: The Original Series: Season 1, Episode 18 – “Arena” Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1, Episode 1 – “Second Contact” Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Season 4, Episode 7 – “Little Green Men” Star Trek: Short Treks: Season 2, Episode 6 –“Children of Mars” Star Trek: Voyager: Season 4, Episode 1 – “Scorpion, Part 2” Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2, Episode 2 – “New Eden” Star Trek: The Animated Series: Season 1, Episode 7 – “The Infinite Vulcan” Star Trek: Enterprise: Season 1, Episode 6 – “The Andorian Incident’ Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 4, Episode 15 – “First Contact” Star Trek: Picard: Season 1, Episode 8 – “Broken Pieces”

But everyone across the world will be able to watch along from 3 p.m Eastern with a series of panels featuring guests from Star Trek history, hosted by The Next Generation’s Wil Wheaton and presenter Mica Burton. Topics include a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: First Contact, the movie that actually gave us the moment of First Contact on screen, as well as a look back at the legacy of Trek’s female stars and characters, and a celebration of the recent (and delightful) Star Trek: Lower Decks.

For those seeking a first encounter with some honest-to-god news, however, there’s also going to be a panel for the upcoming children’s series, Star Trek: Prodigy. Set to air on Paramount+ later this year before heading to Nickelodeon, the series also features the return of Kate Mulgrew as Star Trek: Voyager’s Captain Kathryn Janeway, who will appear on the panel alongside executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman. Considering we recently saw the young, all-alien main crew of the show, could we perhaps get a glimpse of what Janeway will look like in the show, or perhaps even a trailer?

We’ll find out soon — you’ll just have to live long and prosper until then.