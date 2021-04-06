Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Most WTF Cameos From the New Trailer

Space Jam has always been about bringing worlds together, but we’ve never seen anything like this. The first trailer dropped for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the ‘90s film, and while it focuses primarily on the stars (aka LeBron James and the Looney Tunes), the world of the film is also filled to the brim with characters from other Warner Bros. films — and not just the kid-friendly ones.

Until the movie is out — July 15 in Australian theatres — it’ll probably be impossible to catch every IP the studio decided to throw into the live-action/CG hybrid film. For now, we’ve collected a bunch of the most random characters we spotted but you can expect some other big names to make cameos for sure (we’d put money on Wonder Woman). Among the ones that aren’t on our list, but are clearly in the trailer: King Kong, the Flintstones, Yogi Bear, and the Scooby-Doo gang, plus the Iron Giant himself.

The Twister from The Wizard of Oz

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The presence of the bike makes it clear this is from The Wizard of Oz, but Warner Bros. also owns Twister, so we’re going to pretend this is from Twister as well. (Wizard of Oz also has a whole planet so expect lots of other cameos.)

Jane from What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

If the kids these days love anything, it’s campy Bette Davis movies. Though to be fair, they’ll probably think it’s Harley Quinn. Also in the shot: Morpheus and Agent Smith from The Matrix.

Casablanca

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

That’s it. Just the title Casablanca (The Maltese Falcon title also appears). Oh, and a cameo from…

Space Ghost

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Seen in both shots.

The Mask from The Mask

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

You can see the Jim Carrey character on the far left, along with Danny DeVito’s Penguin, Agent Smith again, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze from Batman and Robin, and a flying monkey from The Wizard of Oz.

Droogs from A Clockwork Orange

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Probably the most discussed cameos since the trailer came out are the villains of the “ultra-violent” film from Stanley Kubrick. These dudes are rapists, murderers, and apparently basketball fans. Seriously though, WTF?

Pennywise from It

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

He’s on the far right, along with Mr. Freeze from Batman and Robin again.

Mama Fratelli from The Goonies

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

In the middle with the hat. Also the Night King and some White Walkers from Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones has its own planet (plus Drogon!) in the trailer but it’s very obvious.

Cheetara from ThunderCats

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Good timing for Cheetarah considering Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard was just revealed to be working on a new ThunderCats movie. Also seen here: Hanna Barbera’s Blue Falcon and Dynomutt, among others.

Just…Too Many

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Yes, that’s Jack Nicholson’s Joker on the far right, a War Boy from Mad Max: Fury Road (plenty of them spotted throughout too), and Julie Newmar and Michelle Pfeiffer’s versions of Catwoman.

The Jetsons

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Also, Yogi Bear and Cheetara again.

Batman’s Bob the Goon

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

As you can tell, there are Batman villains all over this trailer — Batman even gets his own planet in the film — but our favourite cameo is Bob the Goon from the 1989 Tim Burton film. You can see a very blurry image of him on the far right.