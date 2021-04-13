Sennheiser’s GSP 350 Headset Is 50% Off Today so Get Your Head in the Game

Good audio is essential when gaming. It helps immerse into the game, creating atmosphere that draws you into its world. Can you imagine playing something as simple as Super Mario without those iconic sound effects and music? You’d have fun, sure, but there’d be something lost in the experience. A good speaker or headset is essential.

If you’ve been looking for a new gaming headset but aren’t looking to drop a lot of money on one, you can currently grab a great deal on Sennheiser’s GSP 350 – which is 50% off right now.

You can check out the deal on the GSP 350 headset below, along with a few other Sennheiser deals that are currently available.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset

Made as a collaboration between Sennheiser and EPOS, the GSP 350 headset is designed to be bring high-end audio to gaming. The headset offers 7.1 Dolby surround sound, along with control options that will let you customise the soundscape to better fit you.

As mentioned earlier, this headset’s $219 price has been reduced by 50%, so you’ll only pay $109.50

It doesn’t have an active noise cancellation feature, but that chunky design offers a good degree of sound isolation. The boom arm also has an automatic mute function when you raise it up.

Just be aware that this headset uses a USB connection, so make sure you have a spare port ready for it.

Sennheiser Momentum Free Headphones

If you’re more of an in-ear headphones person, the Sennheiser Momentum Free earbuds are also on sale today with a huge $195.10 discount. Instead of the usual price tag of $295, you’ll only have to pay $99.90.

The Sennheiser Momentum Free earbuds has a battery life of around six hours and are wireless, but still wired. You pair them via Bluetooth, but the individual earbuds are still connected by a cable. As someone who frequently misplaces wireless earbuds, having them tethered to one another definitely sweetens the deal.

Sennheiser HD 300 Headphones

If you’re someone who needs high-end audio performance, you probably already know that these headphones aren’t for you. However, if you’re in need for a pair of headphones that you toss in your backpack and/or leave at the office, so you can leave your fancy, expensive headphones at home, the Sennheiser HD 300 aren’t a bad choice.

You can currently pick up a pair of the Sennheiser HD 300 headphones for $77.78, which is around $30 off what other Australian retailers are asking (JB Hifi are currently selling it for $109). For what you’re paying you get some pretty great audio quality.

Unsurprisingly, these headphones don’t have an active noise cancellation function, but the padding offers decent level of noise isolation. They are wired, so make sure you’ve got a headphone adapter for your iPhone on hand.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.