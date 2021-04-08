Samsung iTest Allows You To Try The Android System On Your iPhone Before You Commit

Making the switch from iOS to Android is a huge — and often pricey — commitment, and if you’ve always been a diehard Apple fan, how are you even supposed to know if you like the Android system?

Well, Samsung hears you, and after years of just having to wing it and hope that you like the alternative, you can now test the Android system on your iPhone before you commit to swapping over. Pretty neat, huh?

Samsung has just launched iTest, an interactive website that is designed to “sample the other side.”

“You’re about to get a little taste of Samsung, without changing phones. We can’t replicate every function, but you should quickly see that there’s nothing daunting about switching to the other side,” Samsung says.

The feature is being tested in New Zealand right now (hence the .nz website), but it can be used in Australia too.

To access the feature, you simply need to visit www.itest.nz and follow the prompts to install a web app on your home screen and voila! You’re the proud new owner of an Android… sort of.

Obviously, it’s all just a demo mode to convince you that Android is superior to iOS, so you don’t have full functionality. But it basically just allows you to peruse the functions from the comfort of your own house instead of doing it at your local telco store while a pushy salesperson tries to convince you to spend $45 on a tempered glass screen protector.

Throughout the experience, you will receive simulated phone calls and text messages that tell you more about Samsung features. Additionally, there are tutorials to walk you through the camera functions and Samsung Health app.

In what I can only assume is a last-ditch effort to convert Apple-lovers, they’ve even plastered a Fortnite banner ad across of their Galaxy Store.

Unfortunately, it is just a simulation, so you can’t read your own texts or look at your own photos, but there’s enough functionality to give you a solid idea of whether or not you want to convert to the other side.

Samsung’s iTest is definitely the company’s most ambitious way to convert iPhone users, but not everyone is convinced that it’s doing what they intended.

Samsung iTest so you can see why you made the right choice to buy an iPhone. — Dammit, Marty  (@DammitMarty) April 8, 2021

The app only seems to be being advertised in New Zealand at the moment, but is accessible to anyone with an iPhone 7 or newer.