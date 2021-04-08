The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Samsung’s New Galaxy A Series Phones Are Out Now in Australia

You read that right, more new phones! Following just a few months after its mammoth Galaxy S21 release, Samsung’s Galaxy Series A phones are on sale as of April 9.

The Series A phones are Samsung’s awesome crop of mid-range budget-friendly smartphones. The A32, A52 and A72 models all go on sale today and you can read more about why exactly you should give these phones a chance in our round-up.

But if you want a refresher here are some key features.

Samsung Galaxy A Series Specs

For starters, the Galaxy A32 and A52 both have 4G and 5G compatible models. For some reason, the 4G models have slightly better specs than the 5G but this all adds to the flexibility of choice Samsung is offering.

The flagship phone is the A72 which is the biggest in terms of size, camera and battery, but lacks 5G compatibility.

Here’s a breakdown of the key specs to help you work it all out:

Samsung Galaxy A32

A32 A32 5G
CPU Helio G80 Dimensity 720 5G
RAM 6GB 4GB
Storage 128GB 128GB
Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p, 90Hz 6.5-inch HD+, 720p, 60Hz
Operating System Android 10 Android 10
Rear Cameras 64MP, 8MP, 5MP, 5MP 48MP, 8MP, 5MP, 2MP
Front camera 20MP 13MP
Network 4G 5G
Water Resistance No No
Battery 5000mAh, 15W fast charge  5000mAh, 15W fast charge
Colours Awesome Black, Blue and Violet Awesome Black, Blue and Violet

Samsung Galaxy A52

A52 A52 5G
CPU Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 750G
Memory 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB
Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB
Display 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 120Hz
Operating System Android 10 Android 10
Rear Cameras 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP
Front camera 32MP 32MP
Network 4G 5G
Water Resistance IP67 IP67
Battery 4,500mAH, 15W fast charge 4,500mAH, 15W fast charge
Colours Awesome Black, Blue and Violet Awesome Black, Blue and Violet

Samsung Galaxy A72

A72
CPU Snapdragon 720G
Memory 6GB/8GB
Storage 128GB/256GB
Display 6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 90Hz
Operating System Android 10
Rear Cameras 64MP, 12MP, 8MP, 5MP
Front camera 32MP
Network 4G
Water Resistance IP67
Battery 5,000mAh
Colours Awesome Black, Blue and Violet

Price

Now the important stuff — price.

Being a mid-range phone series, the Galaxy A handsets come in at a much more competitive price than the Galaxy S21 models. Here are the outright prices:

  • Galaxy A32 4G/5G – $499
  • Galaxy A52 4G – $599
  • Galaxy A52 5G – $749
  • Galaxy A72 – $749

As you can see this is quite the undercut from the $1000-2000 asking price of the S21 series and is pretty reasonable if you want a reliable phone without all the fancy bells and whistles. It’s also particularly attractive if you want a 5G phone at an affordable price.

In extra good news, for customers who order one of these new Series A phones between April 9 and April 23, Samsung will throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live, which normally retail for $319.

You can purchase the new A-Series phones from Samsung’s website or at local retailers.

