The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Rumor Has It Letty Is Getting Her Own Fast & Furious Spinoff

Elizabeth Blackstock

Elizabeth Blackstock

Published 55 mins ago: April 26, 2021 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:creative works
dominic torettoenglish language filmsentertainment culturef9fast furiousfilmshan luehobbslettyletty ortizluke hobbsmarvelmichelle rodriguezowen shawvin diesel
Rumor Has It Letty Is Getting Her Own Fast & Furious Spinoff
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The iconic Fast & Furious franchise is growing one spinoff at a time, with the most recent rumours addressing some of Michelle Rodriguez’s critiques about the series: there aren’t enough women. What better way to address it than to give Rodriguez her own movie where she stars as Letty Ortiz?

Letty, as you will remember, is Dominic Toretto’s childhood sweetheart who was almost killed and then returned with amnesia — as one does. She has most recently been reunited with the extended Torreto family after Luke Hobbs recruited her to stop Owen Shaw, who is not the title character in Hobbs & Shaw but is in fact that title character’s brother.

Got that all straight? Good.

This report comes from Giant Freakin’ Robot, a site that claims unnamed sources confirmed the future existence of a film titled, as you might expect, Letty.

It also includes other details about the film:

Vin Diesel is set as a producer and the script is by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (The Kingkiller Chronicle). We have not learned any plot details but Michelle Rodriguez is set for the spinoff which is hoping to get moving soon thanks to the hopeful momentum from F9. There is also no word of any co-stars or if this will act as an ensemble piece like many of the other movies in the series. Considering it is called Letty, we are assuming this is meant to be a solo showcase for the Michelle Rodriguez character.

Now, I’m one of the people who fully endorses an ever-growing Fast & Furious universe because, honestly, the movies continue to be ridiculous and fun and don’t take themselves too seriously, which is truly what we need from every action movie. But I am entirely biased because Letty was my favourite character when I was a kid because she was a certified badass who could hang with the boys. Her character arc has been one of the wildest ones in the franchise, so I’d be interested to see what the writers and producers make of it.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Elizabeth Blackstock

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.