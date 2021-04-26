Rumor Has It Letty Is Getting Her Own Fast & Furious Spinoff

The iconic Fast & Furious franchise is growing one spinoff at a time, with the most recent rumours addressing some of Michelle Rodriguez’s critiques about the series: there aren’t enough women. What better way to address it than to give Rodriguez her own movie where she stars as Letty Ortiz?

Letty, as you will remember, is Dominic Toretto’s childhood sweetheart who was almost killed and then returned with amnesia — as one does. She has most recently been reunited with the extended Torreto family after Luke Hobbs recruited her to stop Owen Shaw, who is not the title character in Hobbs & Shaw but is in fact that title character’s brother.

Got that all straight? Good.

This report comes from Giant Freakin’ Robot, a site that claims unnamed sources confirmed the future existence of a film titled, as you might expect, Letty.

It also includes other details about the film:

Vin Diesel is set as a producer and the script is by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (The Kingkiller Chronicle). We have not learned any plot details but Michelle Rodriguez is set for the spinoff which is hoping to get moving soon thanks to the hopeful momentum from F9. There is also no word of any co-stars or if this will act as an ensemble piece like many of the other movies in the series. Considering it is called Letty, we are assuming this is meant to be a solo showcase for the Michelle Rodriguez character.

Now, I’m one of the people who fully endorses an ever-growing Fast & Furious universe because, honestly, the movies continue to be ridiculous and fun and don’t take themselves too seriously, which is truly what we need from every action movie. But I am entirely biased because Letty was my favourite character when I was a kid because she was a certified badass who could hang with the boys. Her character arc has been one of the wildest ones in the franchise, so I’d be interested to see what the writers and producers make of it.