Rolls-Royce Created A One-Off Phantom For A Billionaire Client And Its Beautiful

Sometimes money really does get you everything. Imagine being rich enough to approach an automaker and telling them “I want you to build this for me.” That’s what one Japanese billionaire has done with this Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Called the Phantom Oribe, it was designed in collaboration with Hermés. If you’re unfamiliar with Hermés, don’t feel bad. They make fashion accessories. Stuff like $US25,000 ($32,188) handbags and $US1,500 ($1,931) Apple Watch Cases.

This Phantom Oribe was commissioned by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, yes, the dearMoon guy. Apparently, the idea for this Phantom came to him after buying a private jet. He wanted what he described as a land jet to compliment the actual jet. Together, the two companies at his direction put their luxury know-how together to create a finely crafted Phantom that’s even more luxurious and excessive than a standard one.

Starting outside, the Oribe gets a two-tone green and creme exterior colour with the green hue being called MZ Oribe Green.

An example of one of Maezawa's art pieces. You can see where the inspiration for the paint came from. (Image: Rolls-Royce)

The colour is inspired by Maezawa’s collection of ancient Japanese ceramics. (He’s something of an art collector.) Rolls-Royce actually made this colour available to Maezawa so he can paint his private jet the same colour.

The interior though is where things get really special.

Image: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce describes the interior as the product of a “true meeting of the minds” between designers. The interior leather is dyed “ Hermès Enea Green.” It’s interesting that the front seats and the rear seats are two different colours with the rear seats being green while the fronts are in a creme coloured leather.

Look at how thick that carpeting is! (Image: Rolls-Royce)

That white is being called Seashell White. And what would a Rolls-Royce be without open-pore walnut wood trim? That goes on the doors, front and rear consoles, and rear picnic tables. And so you won’t forget about the collaboration, the glove box is stitched with Habillé par Hermès Paris or Dressed by Hermès Paris.

No word on price, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’s probably double the cost of a standard Phantom. Maybe more. Phantom’s start at $US455,000 ($585,813). Whatever the cost, the Phantom Oribe is truly unique.