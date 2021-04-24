Robin Thede Zombie Film Killing It is Shaun of the Dead Meets Girls Trip

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Robin Thede attends Our Stories to Tell Event (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images)
Comedian Robin Thede (former host of BET talk show The Rundown with Robin Thede) and creator of the A Black Lady Sketch Show is teaming up with Amazon Studios for a new horror comedy film, Killing It. Thede wrote the script and will produce it through her production company, For Better or Words.

With the astronomical success of A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Amazon announcement comes on the heels of Thede signing an overall deal with Warner Bros. television under her production company banner. In the multi-year agreement, Thede will create television programming for all WB affiliates, including HBO Max.

Variety describes Killing It as Shaun of the Dead meets Girls Trip as it follows four friends who are Spelman College dropouts living in Atlanta. When they meet to celebrate at a Spelman homecoming event, instead of getting turnt up, they have to survive an Atlanta that is overrun by Zombies.

Movies like this are the type of content I’ve been waiting for! It’s dope that Robin Thede is developing her own space within the horror genre.

The film has no release or production start date, but details will be forthcoming soon!

