Renée Elise Goldsberry Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s First Hamilton Alum

Published 5 hours ago: April 9, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Renée Elise Goldsberry, seen here with Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Hamilton, is joining She-Hulk. (Photo: Disney)
Looks like someone included women in the sequel after all.

Deadline reports Renée Elise Goldsberry, best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, has been cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ show She-Hulk. Tatiana Maslany stars as the title character, a lawyer with powers similar to that of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, who will appear on the show). Goldsberry will be playing a character named Amelia, which could be Marvel Comics character Amelia Hopkins, but that’s unclear.

And, as the headline says, this casting makes Goldsberry the first original Hamilton star to get a role in the MCU. Others, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, have worked with Disney before, but no one has appeared in the MCU yet. Until now.

Between Hamilton and She-Hulk, though, Goldsberry has been incredibly active on screen. Recently she appeared on CBS’ Evil, Netflix’s Altered Carbon, NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and in films such as Eli Roth’s The House with a Clock in Its Walls and the critically acclaimed Waves, just to name a few.

She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia with Jessica Gao serving as showrunner and head writer. It does not yet have a premiere date but sometime in 2022 seems like a reasonable guess.

