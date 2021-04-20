Seeing This Movie Naked During A Pandemic Is A Thing In Australia Now

Fantastic Film Festival is inviting audiences in Sydney and Melbourne to a once in a lifetime nude screening of the Shakespearean tragicomedy Patrick. Yes, nude. Sans-clothes. Naked. Au naturale.

The film is set in a nudist colony (hence the nudity thing) and is “riddled with intrigue, deceit and self-discovery… and a level of undress that has to be seen to be believed.”

For those unfamiliar with the film, the story follows the life of Patrick – the nudist colony’s socially awkward handyman.

“When his father suddenly dies the colony is thrown into turmoil, but Patrick has other things on his mind. His hammer has gone missing somewhere within the camp. His quest to retrieve it takes him to the farthest corners of the grounds as insurrection starts to brew and the residents bid for control of the camp,” the synopsis reads.

The nude screenings will take place at Hawthorn’s Lido Cinemas on Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 pm and Ritz Cinemas, Randwick on Sunday, April 25 at 4 pm.

Sure, you can go to a regular, clothed screening of the film, but you won’t get the full, authentic experience.

For obvious reasons, the screenings have a strict set of guidelines to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone in attendance:

No photography

Respect other patrons’ personal space – antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated

Restricted to patrons aged 18+

Please bring a towel to sit on

Please arrive to the venue fully clothed – you’ll be able to disrobe within the confines of the cinema

Clothing is required should you wish to leave the cinema for candy bar items or the bathroom

But if you’re 18+ and are keen to get your kit out (sitting on a towel so you’re not getting your naked butt sweat on the cinema seats), this is the opportunity for you.

The 2021 Fantastic Film Festival Australia screens at Lido Cinemas, Hawthorn and Ritz Cinemas, Randwick from April 16 – May 1, 2021.

You can book tickets on the Fantastic Film Festival website here.