Oxygen Looks Like It will Leave You Gasping For Air

Director Alexandre Aja is always happy to mess you up. Whether it’s basement alligators in Crawl, flesh-eating fish in Piranha 3D, or surprising serial killers in High Tension, he’s become very skilled at making audiences incredibly, deliciously uncomfortable. His new movie looks to take that to new heights.

Aja’s latest film is called Oxygen and it stars Mélanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds) as a woman who wakes up with no knowledge of who she is, no knowledge of where she is, and no knowledge of how to get out. What she does know is she’s running out of… you guessed it.

The best thing about this trailer is it gives you so little. You watch it and actually have more questions than you do answers. Where is she? How did she get there? Will she get out? Usually a trailer like this would reveal one of those things just to hook you in, but not here. (To be fair, maybe it does and sneaky editing simply doesn’t make it clear.). Either way, with Laurent’s acting chops and Aja’s penchant for fear, Oxygen looks like it could be a winner.

Written by Christie LeBlanc and co-starring Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi, Oxygen comes to Netflix May 12.