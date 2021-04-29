Optus Is Running a Flash Sale on the iPhone 12 and Mini

Running a deal on the iPhone 12 seems to be a recurring trend with telcos at the moment. A few weeks back we reported on Telstra offering a discount on both the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. Now it looks like Optus is throwing its hat into the ring, as it’s currently offering a $100 discount on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

This discount is only available when you pair an iPhone 12 handset with one of Optus’ mobile plans. It’s also a flash sale, so it’s only available until tonight April 29.

However, the recently announced purple variant of the iPhone 12 is included in this sale. So if you’ve been waiting to upgrade to an iPhone 12, and you’re a big Prince fan, now’s your time to stand underneath the purple rain.

Optus mobile plans for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, along with a comparison for the two Apple smartphones.

iPhone 12 specs

When compared to one another, the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are very similar. The only major difference is that the Mini, as its name suggests, is a much smaller phone. This size decrease means the Mini has a smaller display – 5.4″ compared to the standard iPhone 12’s 6.1″ – and a smaller battery size – 2,227 mAh compared to the standard iPhone 12’s 2,815 mAh.

Here’s a table detailing the specs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini:

iPhone 12 Specifications iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini OS iOS 14 iOS 14 Dimensions 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 162g 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm, 133g CPU A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip Storage 64/128/256 GB 64/128/256 GB Battery 2,815 mAh 2,227 mAh Display 6.1-inch OLED display 5.4-inch OLED display Connection 5G connectivity 5G connectivity Camera Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Colours Black, white, red, blue, green and purple Black, white, red, blue, green and purple Water resistance IP68 IP68

iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans