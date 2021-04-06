The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Optus Will Give You a Bonus Oppo Smart Watch When You Pre-Order the Find X3 Pro

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: April 6, 2021 at 2:14 pm
Filed to:Deals
find x3 prooppooptus
Announced back in March of this year, the Find X3 Pro is Oppo’s new flagship phone. The telco has a pretty good track record when it comes to innovative phones that challenge the market reign of Apple or Samsung. This new handset is no exception.

The Find X3 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 888 processor and 4,500mAh battery, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display. In terms of cameras, it comes with a rear mounted 50MP wide lens, 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens and an impressive 3MP microlens.

It even has a ringtone created by Academy Award-nominated composer, Hans Zimmer.

What is Optus’ Oppo Find X3 Pro deal?

Pre-orders for the phone went up on April 1, and Optus is currently running a cracking deal for this new Oppo phone. If you pre-order the Oppo Find X3 Pro through Optus by April 12, the telco will throw in a bonus Oppo 46mm Smart Watch for free.

That’s a bonus gift with a usual RRP of $549.

While this new handset is available to pre-order, a release date has yet to be announced. We’ll keep you updated on when Oppo announce official dates.

You can check out Optus’ phone plans for the Oppo Find X3 Pro below:

How does the Find X3 Pro go as a phone?

You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s first-look at the Find X3 Pro here.

If you’re just after the straight specs for this new Oppo phone, you can find them in the table below. We’ve also included the specs for the Find X3 Neo and Fine X3 Lite.

Find X3 Pro Find X3 Neo Find X3 Lite
Dimensions 163.6 x 74.0 x 8.26mm, 193g 159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99mm, 184g 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm, 184g
CPU Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 765G
Memory 12GB 12GB 8GB
Storage 256GB 256GB 128GB
Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, Quad HD+, 120Hz 6.55-inch OLED, 1080p+, 90Hz 6.4-inch OLED, 1080p+, 90Hz
Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Android 10
Rear Cameras 50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP 50MP + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 32MP 32MP 32MP
Network 5G 5G 5G
Water Resistance IP68
Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh 4,300mAh
Colours Gloss Black, Blue Galactic Silver, Starlight Black Starry Black, Astral Blue
Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

