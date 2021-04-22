The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Adding Pen15 Co-Creator and Star Maya Erskine

Published 8 hours ago: April 23, 2021 at 2:12 am
Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Adding Pen15 Co-Creator and Star Maya Erskine
Maya meets Obi. (Photo: Hulu/Disney)
Things on Tatooine are about to get a little more middle school. That’s because Maya Erskine, best known as the co-star and co-creator of the brilliant Hulu comedy Pen15, has been cast in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars show on Disney+.

According to Deadline, Erskine will be in “at least three episodes” of the show. But like all of the other cast members who’ve been announced — names like Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jacskon, Sung Kang, and Benny Safdie — there’s no clue as to whom Erskine is playing in Lucasfilm’s universe.

What we do know about Erskine, however, is she’s an otherworldly talent. How she’s able to transform into a teenage girl on Pen15 is so convincing, there’s a chance you didn’t know she wasn’t actually a teenage girl. On top of that her writing ability, blending a huge range of humour with nostalgia and pathos, is second to none. She doesn’t necessarily need to be typecast as a comedic force on the show but, if she is, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Deborah Chow is showrunning Obi-Wan Kenobi, which should begin filming very soon. No release date is set but we’d guess it would hit Disney+ late next year.

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

