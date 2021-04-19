New Mad Max Prequel Will Be The Biggest Film Ever Shot In NSW

It’s been announced that the new Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, will be shot in New South Wales. This is a huge deal because it will be the biggest film ever shot in the state.

The movie will star Chris Hemsworth, who is also currently shooting Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney. But this is by no means the only blockbuster to hit our shores recently.

COVID-19 has resulted in a boom in the Australian film and television industry. Due to the comparatively low cases compared to the U.S. and UK, major productions have been moved to Australia.

This includes Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Nicole Kidman) and Young Rock, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston.

There are even reports that Marvel will create a permanent base in Australia.

Mad Max returns to Australia

Considering the sudden film and television growth in Australia (not to mention Hemsworth living in Byron Bay) it is perhaps unsurprising that Furiosa is being filmed here.

It feels a bit like a homecoming, though the vast majority of the original Mad Max (Starring Mel Gibson) was filmed in Victoria, not NSW.

According to Furiosa director, George Miller, the film will be filmed “all over NSW” such as Broken Hill.

“Being able to make this film here … it means that we’re keeping the talent here – that really brilliant talent who previously went overseas,” Miller said.

“This has always been our home, Sydney and NSW, and we have shot so much here,” he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also commented on the film and the opportunities it will create for the state.

“Our government is incredibly proud of the talent we have, we want to harness it here in NSW,” she said.

“We’re using it to create jobs, to build up the industry and to make sure that, Sydney, NSW and Australia are cultural icons.”

Miller has stated that Furiosa should be out in cinemas sometime in 2023. In addition to Hemsworth, the film will star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) in the titular role. Furiosa was originally played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.