Netflix’s Sweet Tooth May Become Our Winter 2021 Obsession

Iron Man might be gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he’s bringing a whole new world to Netflix. Robert Downey Jr., along with his wife Susan Downey, are executive producers on a new dark, family, fantasy show called Sweet Tooth, based on the 2009 DC Comic series written and drawn by Jeff Lemire. The first incredible trailer has landed and we think we’re in love.

Sweet Tooth is set in a dystopian future where a deadly virus has wiped out much of humanity. It hasn’t, however, wiped out new babies — who are now hybrids of humans and animals. One such baby (Christian Convery) is raised in isolation by his father (Will Forte) blissfully unaware of the world around him. Eventually, he’s forced out into a world that hates him, with only a former football player (Nonso Anozie) to protect him.

There’s a lot going on in this trailer that’s all very intriguing. The main character is this innocent little kid but he’s living this cruel, difficult world. There’s the mystery about the virus that killed everyone, the mystery about the hybrid human/animals, whimsy, intrigue, action. Sweet Tooth looks like it could be special.

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways, it feels like a fairytale. [It’s] a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful, said executive producer/writer/director/co-showrunner (along with Beth Schwartz) Jim Mickle in a press release. “We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

Sweet Tooth — which also stars Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), and James Brolin (Narrator) — starts streaming on Netflix on June 4.