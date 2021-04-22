The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Everything New Coming To Netflix Australia In May 2021

Leah Williams

Published 35 mins ago: April 22, 2021 at 11:42 am -
Filed to:may 2021
netflixnetflix australia
Image: Netflix
Netflix is set to have an absolutely ripper May with a bunch of new content landing on the platform throughout the month.

The major headliner for May is the release of Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated Army of the Dead, but there’s plenty of other hits waiting just over the horizon.

On the movie front, Netflix’s goal of releasing 71 films in 2021 continues with The Woman in the Window, The Strange House and a bunch of others.

Meanwhile, the streamer’s TV schedule is also looking very, very good with the launch of Lucifer season five, part two, Ragnarok season two, Jupiter’s Legacy and Castlevania‘s final season. There’s plenty for fantasy, sci-fi and horror fans to dive into!

Here’s everything else you’ll be able to catch on Netflix Australia this May:

Netflix TV Originals

Image: Netflix
  • Selena: The Series, Part Two – May 4
  • Girl From Nowhere: Season 2 – May 7
  • Jupiter’s Legacy – May 7
  • Mine – May 8
  • The Upshaws – May 12
  • Move to Heaven – May 14
  • Love, Death & Robots: Vol 2 – May 14
  • Haunted: Season 3 – May 14
  • Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 – May 19
  • Special: Season 2 – May 20
  • The Neighbor: Season 2 – May 21
  • Black Space – May 27
  • Ragnarok: Season 2 – May 27
  • The Kominsky Method: Season 3 – May 28
  • Lucifer: Season 5, Part Two – May 28
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – May 31

Also listed as coming this month is Master of None, AlRawabi School for Girls, HALSTON, Racket Boys and Mad for Each Other, although these shows are currently undated.

Netflix Films

netflix sci-fi fantasy horror films 2021
Image: Netflix
  • And Tomorrow the Entire World – May 6
  • Monster – May 7
  • Milestone – May 7
  • Super Me – May 9
  • Dance of the Forty One – May 12
  • The Strange House – May 14
  • Oxygen – May 14
  • The Woman in the Window – May 14
  • I Am All Girls – May 14
  • Ferry – May 14
  • Sardar Ka Grandson – May 18
  • Army of the Dead – May 21
  • Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – May 26
  • Blue Miracle – May 27

Comedy & Documentary

  • The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness – May 5
  • Money, Explained – May 11
  • Nail Bomber: Manhunt – May 26
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – May 26
  • Soy Rada: Serendipity – May 27

Kids & Family

  • Trash Truck: Season 2 – May 4
  • Jungle Beat: The Movie – May 14
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 – May 21
  • Dog Gone Trouble – May 28

Anime

Image: Netflix

  • Castlevania: Season 4 – May 13
  • Eden – May 27

In addition to all this content, Netflix will also be adding in a handful of licensed TV shows and movies in May including Puberty Blues (May 12), The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 4 (May 15), Fifty Shades of Grey (May 16) and Pitch Perfect 2 (May 16).

