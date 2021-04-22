Everything New Coming To Netflix Australia In May 2021

Netflix is set to have an absolutely ripper May with a bunch of new content landing on the platform throughout the month.

The major headliner for May is the release of Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated Army of the Dead, but there’s plenty of other hits waiting just over the horizon.

On the movie front, Netflix’s goal of releasing 71 films in 2021 continues with The Woman in the Window, The Strange House and a bunch of others.

Meanwhile, the streamer’s TV schedule is also looking very, very good with the launch of Lucifer season five, part two, Ragnarok season two, Jupiter’s Legacy and Castlevania‘s final season. There’s plenty for fantasy, sci-fi and horror fans to dive into!

Here’s everything else you’ll be able to catch on Netflix Australia this May:

Netflix TV Originals

Selena: The Series, Part Two – May 4

Girl From Nowhere: Season 2 – May 7

Jupiter’s Legacy – May 7

Mine – May 8

The Upshaws – May 12

Move to Heaven – May 14

Love, Death & Robots: Vol 2 – May 14

Haunted: Season 3 – May 14

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 – May 19

Special: Season 2 – May 20

The Neighbor: Season 2 – May 21

Black Space – May 27

Ragnarok: Season 2 – May 27

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 – May 28

Lucifer: Season 5, Part Two – May 28

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties – May 31

Also listed as coming this month is Master of None, AlRawabi School for Girls, HALSTON, Racket Boys and Mad for Each Other, although these shows are currently undated.

Netflix Films

And Tomorrow the Entire World – May 6

Monster – May 7

Milestone – May 7

Super Me – May 9

Dance of the Forty One – May 12

The Strange House – May 14

Oxygen – May 14

The Woman in the Window – May 14

I Am All Girls – May 14

Ferry – May 14

Sardar Ka Grandson – May 18

Army of the Dead – May 21

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – May 26

Blue Miracle – May 27

Comedy & Documentary

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness – May 5

Money, Explained – May 11

Nail Bomber: Manhunt – May 26

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – May 26

Soy Rada: Serendipity – May 27

Kids & Family

Trash Truck: Season 2 – May 4

Jungle Beat: The Movie – May 14

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 – May 21

Dog Gone Trouble – May 28

Anime

Castlevania: Season 4 – May 13

Eden – May 27

In addition to all this content, Netflix will also be adding in a handful of licensed TV shows and movies in May including Puberty Blues (May 12), The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 4 (May 15), Fifty Shades of Grey (May 16) and Pitch Perfect 2 (May 16).

