My Best Friend’s Exorcism Film Finds Lead in Eighth Grade Actress Elsie Fisher

Another book to screen adaption is in the pipeline. This time it’s a book that’s actually worth reading — Grey Hendrick’s 2016 novel My Best Friend’s Exorcism. Breakout star Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade, Castle Rock) leads, with Cathy Ang, Rachel Ogechi, and Amiah Miller as co-stars.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms Damon Thomas, known for his directorial work on the BBC series Killing Eve and Showtime’s Penny Dreadful (the Eva Green version), is directing. He knows his way around suspense and horror, so the film is in good hands. NBC’s Good Girls writer Jenna Lamia pens the script and is also an associate producer on the project.

The story follows high school homegirls Abby (Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) in 1988. They’ve been tight since they were ten years old when Gretchen was the only one to show up to Abby’s sci-fi-themed birthday party. One night after tripping on LSD with friends, Gretchen wanders into the woods and goes missing for several hours. When she returns, she isn’t the same, and her behaviour becomes more violent and erratic with each passing day. Abby concludes that a demon possessed her best friend. After this revelation, all hell breaks loose (no pun intended).

The Gotham Group, Quirk Productions are producing, along with Christopher Landon, the writer-director of hit horror movies such as Freaky and Happy Death Day.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism is projected to land at Amazon Studios, although the details are still being finalised.