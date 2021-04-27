The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Moose Mobile Is Doing 6GB of Data for Under $10

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins

Published 6 mins ago: April 27, 2021 at 3:45 pm
Moose Mobile Is Doing 6GB of Data for Under $10
Image: Rick & Morty
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If you find yourself tethered to Wi-Fi more often than not these days, you probably don’t have any need for the luxuriously large mobile data allowances most telcos offer these days. This is a good thing because it could stand to save you a few bucks. With Moose Mobile, your monthly bills could even be under $10.

The telco is now doing 6GB of monthly data for just $9.80 per month for the first 12 months. After that, it bumps up to $15.80 per month.

If you’re after a little more juice than that, there’s also a 20GB plan for $16.80 for the first 12 months, after which it reverts to $23.80 per month.

There are no lock-in contracts for either of these plans, so if you wanna hit the road as soon as the 6 month period ends, nothing’s stopping you, baby.

If you’re thinking 6GB per month for less than $10 is hard to beat, you’d be absolutely right. The next best deal would be via iinet or Internode, both of which offer 8GB of mobile data for $10 per month for the first 6 months. After that, both plans jump up to $19.99 per month.

READ MORE
Optus Has Slashed Prices On Its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 for 6 Months

As for the 20GB plan, you can actually get more for a smidge less if you go with iinet or Internode, both of which are offering 40GB of mobile data for $15 per month for the first 6 months. After that, both go back to $29.99.

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins is a writer who specialises in entertainment, tech & gaming.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.