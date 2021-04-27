Moose Mobile Is Doing 6GB of Data for Under $10

If you find yourself tethered to Wi-Fi more often than not these days, you probably don’t have any need for the luxuriously large mobile data allowances most telcos offer these days. This is a good thing because it could stand to save you a few bucks. With Moose Mobile, your monthly bills could even be under $10.

The telco is now doing 6GB of monthly data for just $9.80 per month for the first 12 months. After that, it bumps up to $15.80 per month.

If you’re after a little more juice than that, there’s also a 20GB plan for $16.80 for the first 12 months, after which it reverts to $23.80 per month.

There are no lock-in contracts for either of these plans, so if you wanna hit the road as soon as the 6 month period ends, nothing’s stopping you, baby.

If you’re thinking 6GB per month for less than $10 is hard to beat, you’d be absolutely right. The next best deal would be via iinet or Internode, both of which offer 8GB of mobile data for $10 per month for the first 6 months. After that, both plans jump up to $19.99 per month.

As for the 20GB plan, you can actually get more for a smidge less if you go with iinet or Internode, both of which are offering 40GB of mobile data for $15 per month for the first 6 months. After that, both go back to $29.99.