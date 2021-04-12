MiniLED Supply Issues Could Delay New iPad Pro Launches

Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro could reportedly ship later than initially anticipated thanks to a supply chain issue.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Sunday that the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that are expected to release with miniLED technology could launch in short supply due to manufacturing issues with its overseas suppliers. The report stated that production for at least one of the suppliers for the miniLED displays has been halted, and the production issues could lead to a shipping delay for the larger of two expected Pro models.

Bloomberg reported that while Apple could announce the two new iPad Pro models as soon as this month, the miniLED display technology for which production is evidently an issue would be limited to the larger 12.9-inch model. Despite the production issues, the company reportedly plans to move ahead with its announcement of the two new Pro models.

Apple didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Bloomberg’s report about impacted display production for the larger of two forthcoming Pro models follows an earlier report from Nikkei Asia that Apple had been impacted by the global component shortage. That report stated that some Apple iPads had been impacted by production issues related to displays, while some MacBooks had been impacted due to chip shortages.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple could launch two new iPad Pro models as soon as this month, with similar 11-inch and 12.9-inch form factors as the current Pro models. The report further stated those models would come equipped with a processor that is similar to the processing power of the current MacBook Air’s M1 chip. The report further stated that Apple has tested the new Pro models with a Thunderbolt port.

No April event has yet been announced, however. And it’s certainly possible that Apple could push announcements back or, alternatively, host several micro-events with or without the iPad included as it did with the majority of its 2020 product lineup — which, god help us if that’s the case with this year’s roster.