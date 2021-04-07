Bring the Cinema Home With This Mini Projector Bundle Deal

While a sense of normalcy has started to return to our lives and the cinema experience is back on the cards, it’s understandable if you’re maybe hesitant on heading back to the theatre. The good news is that if you can’t or won’t go to the cinema, it’s not hard to create your very own movie theatre in your own home. Especially when it’s fairly easy to pick up a decent mini projector.

Over at Amazon, the Lejiada mini projector is currently on sale for $76.49, down from $89.99. While that discount isn’t massive, you’re able to combine it with an additional deal. If you buy this portable projector, you can also grab a 150-inch projector screen for $38.62, down from the usual RRP of $79.99.

When combined, the price of the projector will drop down to $73.87, so you’ll only have to pay $112.49 for this bundle. Just make sure you add the products to your Amazon shopping cart separately, otherwise the projector discount won’t activate.

This is one of Amazon’s lightning deals, which means there’s only limited stock available for a limited time. The offer is done the moment the mini projector sells out, or when 6.20pm (AEDT) rolls around on tonight, April 7.

If you’ve been looking into getting a portable projector for your living room, this is a great place to start, especially if you’re not ready to commit to something bigger or more advanced. It’s light-weight and pretty simple to use, making it good option as something you can casually set up in your home or something you can take outside if you’re camping.

If you’re worried that the room you plan on setting it up in might not have enough wall space, the projector’s screen size is adjustable, ranging from 26-inches to 100-inches.

READ MORE Create Your Own Home Theatre With One of These Mini Projectors

Lejiada portable mini projector specs

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw distance: 1.5m to 5m

Weight: 0.5kg

Ports: HDMI, Micro SD, AV, USB with a 3.5mm audio jack

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

Are there any important accessories?

Yes, there are some essential components you’ll need to complete your set up. The bad news is that depending on how fancy you want to go, they can be expensive. The good news is that if you shop smart, you’ll be able to pick up these accessories for relatively cheap.

Some laptops come with a HDMI port, so you’re able to plug it directly into the projector via a HDMI cable.

If your laptop, or computer, doesn’t have an available HDMI port, you can get around this by using an USB to HDMI adapter. You’ll still need a HDMI cable to connect the adapter to the projector too.

This projector does have a speaker built into it, but it’s a small one. Thankfully, this mini projector has an audio port, so plugging in a speaker or soundbar is an easy fix.

Can I plug my phone into the projector?

The short answer is yes, you are able to plug your phone or tablet into the projector. However, you’ll need a specific HDMI adapter dongle to do so.

If you want to use an iPhone or iPad to watch something on your projector, you’ll need Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter. For an Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, you’ll need a USB-C to HDMI dongle.

Again, having the correct dongle is only half the solution here. You’ll still need a HDMI cable too.

You can grab the Lejiada mini projector and screen deal from Amazon here.