Microsoft Surface 4: Australian Specs, Pricing and Everything You Need To Know

Microsoft’s Surface laptops have proven themselves to be reliable and versatile units for both working in the office and at home. Now Microsoft is continuing to add to the Surface range with its newest product, the Surface 4.

The Microsoft Surface 3 was already a pretty impressive laptop, so what’s new with the Surface 4? Here’s everything Australians need to know.

Microsoft Surface 4 Specs

Microsoft announced its new Surface 4 in a blog post, saying its latest laptop has further adapted to the hybrid workspace. Like previous models, the Surface 4 is a 2-in-1 with both laptop and tablet modes.

According to Microsoft the Surface 4 is up to 70% faster than the Surface 3 thanks to a choice of an Intel 11 Core of AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor. The new Surface is available in 13.5″ and 15″ models with a range of customisable colours, storage options and processors on offer.

Here are the key specs you need to know about:

Display: 13.5″ (2256 x 1504) or 15″ (2496 x 1664)

13.5″ (2256 x 1504) or 15″ (2496 x 1664) OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Quad-Core Intel 11th Gen (i5 or i7) or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor Surface Edition 5 4680U or 7 4980U

Quad-Core Intel 11th Gen (i5 or i7) or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor Surface Edition 5 4680U or 7 4980U Memory: 8GB, 16GB or 32GB

8GB, 16GB or 32GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD

256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD Ports: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A Dimensions: 13.5-inch (308 mm x 223 mm x 14.5 mm), 15-inch (339.5 mm x 244 mm x 14.7 mm)

13.5-inch (308 mm x 223 mm x 14.5 mm), 15-inch (339.5 mm x 244 mm x 14.7 mm) Weight: 13.5-inch (1.265 kg for Alcantara finish), 1.288 kg (for metal finish), 15-inch (1.542 kg)

The Surface 4 adds a few new colours to the range including platinum, matte black, sandstone and ice blue. Choices of an Alcantara or metal keyboard finish are also available.

The Surface 4 also looks like it will offer a significant battery life improvement on the Surface 3, depending on your choice of processor. The AMD core offers up to 19 hours on the 13.5-inch model and 17.5 hours on the 15-inch while the Intel processor will give you up to 17 hours on the former and 16.5 on the latter.

Like previous Surface laptops, both Surface 4 models feature touchscreens and are compatible with the Surface Pen.

Accessories

Microsoft also announced a range of nifty new accessories to complement its new Surface 4 laptops. The main thing to note here is that all these accessories are designed to integrate with Microsoft Teams, further bridging that gap with remote meetings.

Here are all the new accessories Microsoft just announced:

Surface Headphones 2+

Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset

Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker

Microsoft Modern Webcam

Note: Australian pricing and availability are still to be confirmed for these accessories.

Microsoft Surface 4 Australian Price and Release Date

Now the important part, the price.

In Australia, the Surface 4 13.5″ model will start at $1,599 while the 15″ will start at $2,199. This price will vary depending on your choice of processor, memory, colour and storage size.

The Surface 4 is available for pre-order from the Microsoft store right now.