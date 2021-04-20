The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV Series Enlists Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke

Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV Series Enlists Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke
Image: HBO
Looks like yet another Star Wars actor is making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety reports that the Solo and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will be secretly invading or getting secretly invaded in Marvel’s upcoming TV series.

