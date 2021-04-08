The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Marvel’s Avengers Campus at Disneyland Will Finally Open on June 4

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 7 hours ago: April 9, 2021 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:amusement parks
avengers campusavengers comics in other mediadisneydisney california adventuredisney parks experiences and productsdisneylanddisneyland resorthong kong disneylandio9spider manwalt disney parks and resortswalt disney studios park
Marvel’s Avengers Campus at Disneyland Will Finally Open on June 4
Avengers Campus at night. (Photo: Disney Parks)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Disneyland is reopening later this month, but the company will give you a few more weeks to get vaxxed before breaking out the big guns.

Disney Parks just announced that Avengers Campus, the brand new Marvel-themed land at California Adventure, will officially open on June 4. It was originally supposed to open last summer but, well, covid-19 happened. Now, with vaccinations rolling out and California businesses slowly reopening, it seems the company is hoping the new land, complete with a state-of-the-art Spider-Man ride, will entice fans to come back to the parks.

The land also has an Ant-Man themed restaurant, a Doctor Strange section, a new Iron Man armour, as well as character meet and greets. Plus, it’s linked to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which has been at the park for a few years already.

It’s of course important to note that while this is all very exciting for Disney and Marvel fans, we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic. Yes, things are getting better, but we aren’t out of the woods yet. And because of that, when the Disneyland and California Adventure reopen on April 30, only California residents will be able to go to the parks “until further notice.”

Whether that’ll be lifted by June 4 seems unlikely. Either way, all guests will need online reservations and tickets purchased in advance — to make sure park capacity will allow Disney to keep social distancing and other safety protocols in check. You can read more about the company’s plans to re-open Disneyland safely here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.