New Macbook Pro Will Ditch The Touch Bar But Introduce Extra Ports, Stolen Schematics Confirm

Stolen Apple schematics have revealed a number of major changes to the upcoming Macbook Pro after a key supplier was hit with a $50 million ransomware attack.

According to Bloomberg, Quanta Computer Inc – a key Macbook supplier – was attacked by the well-known hacking group REvil.

After refusing to pay the ransom, REvil leaked 15 images and schematics for “what appears to be a MacBook designed as recently as March 2021.”

Although Bloomberg didn’t spill any of the leaked information, MacRumours claims the report clearly shows a number of new ports.

Two devices, codenamed J316 and J314, were leaked in the attack, so we can only assume it’s referring to a 16-inch and a 14-inch Macbook Pro.

READ MORE Apple Rolls Out Fix for MacBook Pro Charging Issue With Latest Big Sur Update

As per MacRumours, the rumoured new Macbook features a visible HDMI port, a USB-C/Thunderbolt port and an SD card slot on the right side of the device, in addition to two additional USB-C ports and a charging slot on the left.

Interestingly, this is one less USB-C/Thunderbolt port than the current Macbook.

Additionally, MacRumors reports that the Touch Bar could be removed from the new device.

“Leaked images of the new MacBook Pro floating around on Twitter also confirm that the device will not feature a Touch Bar,” MacRumors wrote.

All of the ports, and the removal of the Touch Bar have previously been rumoured by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg, but the stolen documents seem to confirm what was already suspected.

REvil reportedly has a slew of other stolen documents from Quanta Computer, and has threatened to leak additional files if Apple doesn’t pay its ransom fee by May 1 – or May 2 here in Australia.

The ransomware gang has also asserted that they are “negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major brands.”

But despite threatening to release new documents every day until payment is made, Apple has not commented on the situation at all.

The attack is the latest in a series of hacks by REvil, in which they have demanded astronomical ransoms from the likes of Acer, Pierre Fabre and Asteelflash in the last month.

Apple is yet to comment on the attack or leak.