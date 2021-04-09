MacBook and iPad Production Reportedly Hit by Component Shortage

MacBook and iPad production have reportedly been impacted by an electronics component shortage.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Nikkei Asia reported Thursday that the ongoing global chip shortage has now hit Apple, with some iPads and MacBooks impacted. Nikkei Asia reported that some iPad assembly has been impacted by a shortage of display components, while MacBook production has been delayed due to chip shortages — an issue that’s affected major manufacturers like Tesla, GM, and Samsung.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment about the report.

Nikkei Asia reported that Apple has delayed some of its component orders for affected gadgets from the first half of 2021 to later in the year as a result of the ongoing issue. But Apple is most certainly not alone in being affected by chip shortages. And some estimates see the issue continuing into 2022, including from Apple supplier Foxconn.

Samsung, for example, is another major manufacturer being impacted by chip shortages, with co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin saying during a recent shareholders meeting that there was “a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally.”

General Motors, meanwhile, is stopping production at two of its plants as a result of the global components shortage, the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday. General Motors spokesperson David Barnas told the paper that the company’s “intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible.”

In other words, everybody is feeling the chip crunch right now. Even the most powerful manufacturer on the planet reportedly isn’t immune from component shortages.