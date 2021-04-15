Loki’s Tom Hiddleston Teases the Trickster’s Shapeshifting Abilities

The Toxic Avenger

Deadline reports Jacob Tremblay has joined Peter Dinklage in the cast of the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot. According to a synopsis, the remake follows “a struggling everyman who is pushed into a vat of toxic waste and transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.” Presumably, Tremblay has been cast as Toxie’s son.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

In light of casting rumours sparked by speculative Shazam fans who’ve noticed Zachary Levi is now following Eiza Gonzalez on Twitter, director David F. Sandberg noted he also follows several prominent Muppets. Whether or not Cookie Monster will appear in Black Adam remains to be seen.

The Meg 2

During a recent interview with Comic Book, sequel director Ben Wheatley stated he feels “a heavy responsibility” to “respect” The Meg in its sequel, while also suggesting he was also not a fan of the first film.

A lot of it is respecting The Meg, and trying to make sure it’s a great Meg film. And as you can see from the movies I’ve made, they’re not necessarily…it’s not…when you go and do Doctor Who, I don’t completely change it because I wanted to do it. I didn’t want to necessarily make it something completely different that nobody recognised, you know? So there’s that element of back and forth. But it’s an opportunity to do action on such an insanely large scale, that it’s just unbelievable. From doing Free Fire, which was, I thought, was all my Christmases came at once in terms of action, this is just unbelievable. And just doing the storyboards for it, just thinking and going, ‘Oh,’ it’s just…I feel a heavy responsibility.

F9

In conversation with THR, Justin Lin described the ninth direct sequel in the Fast and Furious franchise as “the final chapter” of a trilogy including parts seven and eight.

I was thinking of it as one chapter. It became very clear to me that if we were going to do that, we were going to need some real estate. To the studio’s credit, it was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ That’s what we’ve been doing since I’ve been back…processing it as almost like a trilogy as a final chapter.

Universe’s Most Wanted

STX has acquired the rights to Dave Bautista’s upcoming sci-fi/fantasy movie, Universe’s Most Wanted. It’s described thusly: “a small town gets a big surprise when a spaceship carrying the universe’s most wanted and dangerous criminals crash lands in their backyard. Soon the sheriff and his son become heroes when they find themselves helping an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to keep the ragtag group of alien prisoners from escaping and taking over the world.”

Mortal Kombat

A new featurette hypes Mortal Kombat’s “sickeningly violent” Fatalities.

Loki

In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Comic Book), Tom Hiddleston stated fans should look to Loki’s shapeshifting logo for an indication of the series’ themes and ideas.

I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show’s] logo, which seems to refresh and restore. The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake. I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I’ve always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

An unnamed guest actor for the series has entered quarantine after testing positive for covid-19 as part of CBS’s stringent on-set safety requirements. Production on the series has not been stalled. [Deadline]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Solider’s official Twitter page has released a new poster.

"The Whole World is Watching." Check out the fifth in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Artist credit to @Doaly. Stream the fourth episode of the Original Series now on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/1bvdCvD8mD — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, John Walker executes a perfect psychotic head tilt (filmed at a Dutch angle!) in another new spot for this week’s episode.

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier Episode 5 teaser. Sam & Bucky comin' for that shield.pic.twitter.com/hBBGoZRCE3 — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) April 14, 2021

Legends of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow is now filming “There Will Be Brood” directed by Vixen herself, Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Debris

A diver accidentally “erases his sister from reality” in the synopsis for “Have You Seen Icarus?” — the April 27 episode of Debris. Head over to Spoiler TV for photos.

While Bryan and Finola figure out their next move, a diver finds Debris off the coast and accidentally erases his sister from reality.

The Nevers

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Undertaking” — the May 3 episode of The Nevers. Images at the link.

While Mundi (Ben Chaplin) seeks justice, Amalia (Laura Donnelly) and her most trusted advisors make a list of potential enemies. Harriet (Kiran Sonia Sawar), Primrose (Anna Devlin), and the other Orphans attempt to decipher a message. Later, Amalia (Donnelly) exposes an unexpected threat. Written by Madhuri Shekar; Directed by David Semel.

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew interrogates a girl who speaks to “fire souls” in the trailer for next week’s “The Beacon of Moonstone Island.”

