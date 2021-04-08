The News Of Tomorrow, Today

LG Pledges Three Years of OS Updates After It Stops Making New Phones

Matt Novak

Matt Novak

Published 25 mins ago: April 8, 2021 at 5:30 pm -
Filed to:consumer electronics
LG electronicslg g serieslg k serieslg uxmobile phonessmartphonesmartphonesstylotechnologytechnology internet
LG Pledges Three Years of OS Updates After It Stops Making New Phones
Photo: David Ramos, Getty Images
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

LG will continue to provide operating system updates for its mobile phones over the next three years, even after the company stops making phones entirely by July of this year, according to an announcement posted on LG’s website. And that’s good news for anyone who recently bought an LG phone or may be thinking of picking one up for cheap in the near future.

“LG Electronics (LG) announced today that all premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase,” the company said in a statement released early Thursday.

LG to Stop Making Phones Worldwide by July 31

LG to Stop Making Phones Worldwide by July 31

LG, the South Korea-based electronics manufacturer, will soon stop producing new mobile phones worldwide, according to a press release from the company early Monday.

Read more

“The three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates,” LG explained.

The company, based in South Korea, did note that these promises will depend on “Google’s distribution schedule as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility.”

Interestingly, LG elaborated further on why it was continuing to produce some phones through mid-summer, and it apparently has to do with contracts that it’s already signed.

“LG will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. This means customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory and service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices,” LG said.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Matt Novak

Matt Novak

Matt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blog

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.