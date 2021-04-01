Build Your LEGO Empire With These Cracking Deals

If you were to ask me to list the three most expensive things in the world, my Top Three would most likely include diamonds, printer ink and LEGO.

Collecting and building LEGO is an expensive hobby. Even as an adult with an adult salary, a premium LEGO set can set you back a week’s worth of rent.

The good news is if you look around, you can find some exceptional LEGO deals. Amazon in particular has a few decent Lego discounts going at the moment.

I really like LEGO’s Architecture series. For the most part, they’re fun to build and great looking display sets. You can currently snag the San Francisco and Paris skyline sets for $59 each, down from the RRP of $79.99.

They might not have as much detail as a dedicated LEGO Architecture monument set, but they still look great on a desk or shelf.

The Harry Potter LEGO set to end all Harry Potter LEGO sets. This replica of Hogwarts Castle is huge and overflowing with detail – both inside and out – that any level of Potter-head will enjoy. It even includes Hagrid’s hut and the Chamber of Secrets.

It’s currently on sale for $519.20, down from $649.99. That’s a very impressive saving of $130.79.

Another absurdly large and expensive LEGO set, the Mos Eisley Cantina’s price has been reduced by $106.79 over at Amazon. So you’ll only be paying $423.20 instead of the usual $529.

This set expertly recreates the wretched hive of scum and villainy, folding out to reveal Chalmun’s Cantina and includes 21 mini-figs so you can recreate the classic scene from A New Hope.

This is one of the cooler sets released by LEGO in recent years. The one half depicts the Byers household, while the other is the twisted reflection of the Upside Down.

The best part is that there’s no “right way up”, so you can alternate which side is the top or bottom.

This Stranger Things set is usually $349.99, but you can save yourself $86.79 and pick it up for $263.20.

Branded LEGO is great, but if you’re someone who just enjoys the process of building something or you enjoy collecting sets that look great on display, this Creator Expert set is probably right up your alley.

It depicts a bustling street corner, with multi-storey buildings that contain unique rooms. This LEGO Creator set’s price is currently a quarter off, so you’ll pay $299 instead of $399.99.

What, you thought there’d only be one Star Wars LEGO set on here? This LEGO set for The Mandalorian’s ship, The Razor Crest, is currently on sale for $159.99 over at Amazon, so you’ll save a nice $40 off the RRP.

This is a decently detailed set, with plenty of secret nooks and crannies that you can open up. This set also includes mini-figs for Mando, Greef Karga, Grogu, IG-11 and and a Scout Trooper, so it’s got everything you need to recreate scenes from the show.

People tend to agree that The Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars, so why not grab a set based on one of its many iconic moments?

You can grab the LEGO AT-AT set for $167.20, saving yourself $82.79 from the usual RRP of $249.99. The AT-AT Walker stands at 13-inches tall, and just over 14-inches long. It even includes a Luke Skywalker mini-fig that you can dangle underneath the AT-AT.