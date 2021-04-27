The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Legends of Tomorrow’s New Trailer Goes Retro, and Then… OMG

April 28, 2021
It’s been a long time since Legends of Tomorrow — the greatest and looniest part of the Arrowverse — has graced our TV screens. Thank Beebo, it’s coming back on May 2, and while it’s trite to say this extended look at season six proves it was worth the wait, holy hell this amazing new trailer for season six proves it was worth the wait.

Edited to feel like a trailer for a crappy ‘80s sci-fi/horror flick — at the beginning, because Legends of Tomorrow cannot be constrained by a single measly concept — the trailer has so much going on I scarcely know where to begin. Just remember Sara (Caity Lotz) was abducted by aliens in the season five finale, and give it a watch:

God, even the screencap for the trailer is so good. OK, so there seems to be not one but multiple types of time-travelling aliens, including two things that might be Baby Yoda analogues (hell, the pink one could be the Spawn of Beebo). There’s a disgusting alien food frenzy, a galactic singing competition à la America’s Got Talent complete with killer vocal-droid, and, stunningly, an episode that’s going to be done in the style of ‘90s Disney animation movie where Astra (Olivia Swann) is the princess. Still, my favourite bit might be Rory (Dominic Purcell) pushing his now pregnant daughter on an office chair through the halls of the Waverider, screaming the entire time.

And that’s not all! Entertainment Weekly confirms there will also be a Clue episode, an ALF episode (because of course there is), and, according to showrunner Phil Klemmer, “another episode that’s virtually all Constantine (Matt Ryan) in the Spanish Civil War, and that could just as well be from the Constantine TV show,” which sounds completely awesome.

When the Legends return on Sunday, they’ll be joined by Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, an alien expert who helps the team track down Sarah, and Raffi Barsoumian as Bishop, the season’s (non-extraterrestrial) villain. Thank goodness, because I don’t think I can stand waiting any longer.

 

