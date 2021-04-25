John Wick Prequel The Continental Puts Young Winston Front and Centre

As fans drool with anticipation for the fourth instalment of John Wick, Keanu Reeves and Lionsgate TV look to expand the Wick universe. There were talks about developing television shows connected to the films back in 2017, but Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs finally confirmed a prequel spinoff series about hitman haven The Continental will premiere on the streaming service Starz.

The Continental will explore the mythology surrounding how the concept and the no violence, neutral ground policy came into practice. Beggs tells Deadline, “The Continental, which is famously within the movie franchise the assassin’s hotel in which you cannot kill anyone on the hotel grounds, but of course, if you step one foot off you’re fair game, and that’s employed to great effect in many of the plots in the movies.”

When looking into the story’s specifics, it starts with a young Winston — played by Ian Mcshane in the films. ‘The Continental’ is about a young Winston and how he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel, which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later.” There’s no word on whether Mcshane will physically appear on the show. However, he may provide voice-over at some point.

Lionsgate TV and Starz are exploring different ways to tell this story, and according to Beggs, the first season could be several 60-minute episodes or three 90-minute episodes. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the series will go into production or premiere, but at least we know an action-packed show is coming!

