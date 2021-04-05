John de Lancie Will Return as Q In Star Trek: Picard Season 2

Jean-Luc’s most belligerent, enduring frenemy is back.

Just revealed to kick of CBS’ celebration of “First Contact Day” — the day Zefram Cochran became the first human to achieve warp flight and encounter the Vulcans in Star Trek: First Contact — Sir Patrick Stewart debuted an early teaser for the currently filming second season of Star Trek: Picard.

Although the trailer itself was light on footage, mostly showing empty shots of Chateau Picard in La Barre, France, as the revived Picard discussed how life does not always grant you a second chance, the teaser closes with another familiar voice: John DeLancie as the ominpotent superbeing Q.

de Lancie briefly reprised his beloved Next Generation role in the first season of Lower Decks last year, but this will mark his first live-action return to the role since Star Trek: Voyager.

The second season of Picard is set to hit Paramount Plus in 2022. For now, check out a brief chat between Stewart and de Lancie below!