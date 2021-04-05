The News Of Tomorrow, Today

John de Lancie Will Return as Q In Star Trek: Picard Season 2

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 2 hours ago: April 6, 2021 at 5:10 am -
Filed to:bookstar trek reference
chateau picardcreative worksde lancieentertainment culturefilmshuman interestio9john de lanciejohn delancielucpatrick stewartpicardqstar trekstar trek first contactstar trek voyagertelevision seriestelevision showszefram cochran
John de Lancie Will Return as Q In Star Trek: Picard Season 2
The trial's about to begin. (Screenshot: CBS)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Jean-Luc’s most belligerent, enduring frenemy is back.

Just revealed to kick of CBS’ celebration of “First Contact Day” — the day Zefram Cochran became the first human to achieve warp flight and encounter the Vulcans in Star Trek: First Contact — Sir Patrick Stewart debuted an early teaser for the currently filming second season of Star Trek: Picard.

Although the trailer itself was light on footage, mostly showing empty shots of Chateau Picard in La Barre, France, as the revived Picard discussed how life does not always grant you a second chance, the teaser closes with another familiar voice: John DeLancie as the ominpotent superbeing Q.

de Lancie briefly reprised his beloved Next Generation role in the first season of Lower Decks last year, but this will mark his first live-action return to the role since Star Trek: Voyager.

The second season of Picard is set to hit Paramount Plus in 2022. For now, check out a brief chat between Stewart and de Lancie below!

Oh Hell Yeah, Q’s Coming to Star Trek: Lower Decks

Oh Hell Yeah, Q’s Coming to Star Trek: Lower Decks

John de Lancie is returning to Star Trek, and in just the right medium for more Continuum shenanigans.

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.