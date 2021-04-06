The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Snag Jabra’s Killer Noise-Cancelling Headphones for 50% Off

Published 11 mins ago: April 6, 2021 at 11:30 am
Filed to:headphones
jabra
Image: Jabra
Released back in 2019, the Elite 85h were Jabra’s attempt to compete with the big dogs of noise-cancelling headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 and Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II. By all accounts, Jabra has done a pretty good job of standing toe-to-toe with its audio rivals. The Elite 85h are a great pair of headphones, and you can currently pick them up for half off.

Amazon is offering a great deal on a few different Jabra headphones, including the Elite 85h. These wireless, over-the-ear headphones usually retail between $379 and $499, but you can currently pick them up for $249. That’s a fantastic deal for a great pair of headphones.

In Gizmodo’s review of these Jabra headphones, writer Adam Clark Estes praised its audio quality when making calls. The Elite 85h comes with eight built-in microphones, six of which are used to pick up your voice when on a call. If you’re after a new pair of headphones that you can use in both a professional and casual setting, the Elite 85h is a worthy investment.

The Jabra Sound+ app gives you a decent amount of audio customisability, so you can build out a music profile that works for you. The headphones also have on-ear detection, so they’ll automatically stop and start when you lift them on and off your ears.

These headphones have a fantastically long battery life. You can run up a pair of Elite 85hs for up to 36 hours before needing to recharge them, and that’s with active noise-cancelling on. For comparison, Sony’s equally excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones tap out at 30 hours of playback.

If the Elite 85h is still a bit out of your price range, or you’re just looking for a cheaper pair of headphones, the Jabra Elite 45h is also on sale. You can pick up a pair of these headphones for for $99, down from $179.

The Elite 45h don’t have any noise-cancelling features, but these wireless headphones still have the top-notch audio quality that you’d expect from Jabra – with a whopping 50 hours of battery life to boot.

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

