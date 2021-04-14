I’m Lavender, The New Writer/Producer at Gizmodo Australia!

Oh hi there! I’m Lavender and I’m the newest recruit at Gizmodo Australia (as well as Kotaku Australia).

You may have already seen me lurking around the site writing about my unending love of EVs, but I never formally introduced myself, so here I am, doing just that.

Hi!

Let’s start with the basics: who the heck am I?

Before joining the Gizmodo Australia team, I spent the last two-ish years at Pedestrian.TV.

Unlike the rest of the lovely team at Gizmodo Australia, I’m located in not-so-sunny Melbourne. So you can often catch me at a local cafe or bar being an unashamed Melbourne food and beverage snob.

I am best described as someone who is extremely online. Whether its tweeting every dumb thought that comes into my brain, streaming on Twitch, or reading other peoples thoughts about the internet and internet culture, I am always online.

free app idea: it's called 'there's an app for that' and you tell it your problem and it tells you which app will fix it. — Lav Baj (@lavosaurus) April 8, 2021

I live and breathe all things tech and gaming. Which is why, funnily enough, I turned those things into a career. But I’m particularly interested in internet culture and am secretly one of those annoying Reddit finance bros who wakes up in the middle of the night to check how their crypto is going. Sorry not sorry, I’ll see you on the moon.

But when I’m not telling everyone I know about NFTS (fun fact: Paris Hilton was on the NFT bandwagon years before the rest of us), I also like to nerd out about sustainability in tech – hence my love of EVs.

If there’s something new happening in the tech space that isn’t going to destroy the planet, I want to hear about it, I want to try it, and I want to write about it.

Outside of tech stuff, I’m quite possibly the biggest Jurassic Park fan on the face of the planet, so you can also expect to see me finding any excuse possible to write about dinosaurs.

It has only been a week and I’ve already photoshopped Elon Musk’s face into a Jurassic Park scene. You’re welcome, internet.

So, that’s me! You can follow me on Twitter if you’re interested in reading more of my thoughts — trust me, I’m really funny. I am so excited to be a part of the team here at Gizmodo.