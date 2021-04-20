The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How to Watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event Today

Catie Keck

Catie Keck

Published 1 hour ago: April 20, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:airpods
airtagsapple designed processorsApple Incapple storeapple tvhuman interestiosiPadiphone accessoriesitunessteve jobstechnologytechnology internet
How to Watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event Today
Image: Apple
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

As is the norm for Apple, we do not know what the company plans to announce at its big 4/20 event today. We can probably safely guess a few gadgets that could be revealed during the presentation, however.

The most likely candidates are iPad Pros with miniLED screens, rumoured to be arriving in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes, possibly with a new Apple Pencil. There have also been rumours of appearances from Apple’s AirTags, an iMac redesign, AirPods 3, and if we’re lucky, maybe even a new Apple TV set-top box with an overhauled remote experience for all you Apple TV remote haters.

There’s also a possibility that Apple could announce a new service called Podcasts+, another paid subscription service (as if we don’t already have enough of those), as some have speculated after some changes to the Podcast app in the iOS 14.5 beta.

The event will be live-streamed, so you’ll be able to tune in and follow along in real time. There are several ways to watch, but the easiest might be bookmarking its dedicated YouTube page, where things will kick off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. We’ve linked that page above. You can also watch by bookmarking Apple’s dedicated events page. Apple TV users, meanwhile, should be able to see an Apple Events section in their app for tuning in as well.

Gizmodo will be live-blogging the entire thing, so be sure to follow along and chime in with your thoughts. Head to the homepage at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT to kick things off with us an hour before the main event.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Catie Keck

Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.