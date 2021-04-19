How To Watch Apple’s Spring Loaded Event In Australia

Last week Siri revealed that Apple’s first big product event of 2021 is happening on April 21. Here’s how you can watch it live in Australia.

There’s been a ton of leaks and rumours about what we can expect from the ‘Spring Loaded’ event. And at the top of the list are brand spanking new iPad Pros with Mini LED.

There have also been rumours that the new iPad Pro will have a slightly thicker body, a new A14X chip and perhaps even 5G functionality to align it with the iPhone 12.

And if there is a God perhaps we will finally see Apple’s AirTags emerge after first being spotted in source code around a year ago.

Every eingle Apple event since has made us wonder if this will be the AirTag’s time in the sun, but it was not meant to be. Perhaps this week will be different.

There are also rumours of a redesigned iMac, which hasn’t had a refresh since 2012, as well as some brand new AirPods 3 that have been leaked for awhile now.

As for software we will finally see to see iOS 14.5 drop. It will bring with it the ability to unlock your iPhone with a mask on as well as App Tracking Transparency. READ MORE Here's What to Expect at Apple's 'Spring Loaded' Event

How to watch the latest Apple Event in Australia

There are a couple of ways you can watch the Spring Loaded event. The first, as always, is over at Apple’s event page.

Alternatively, you can catch it via YouTube right here:

And for anyone new to Apple keynotes, you better believe that once again us Australians are copping an ungodly wake up time. The festivities kick off at 3:00am AEST on April 21. hat’s 2:30am ACST and 1:00am AWST. Ouch.

We’ll have all the news and announcements up after the keynote, so remember to keep checking back regularly!

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.